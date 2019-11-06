Daniel J. Watts, Michael Arden, Linda Vista & More Nominated for L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

An acclaimed group of Broadway talents have been recognized with nominations for the L.A. Stage Alliance's 2019 Ovation Awards. The annual honor, which recognizes performances and productions throughout Los Angeles, will receive an awards ceremony on January 13, 2020 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel.



Among the nominees are Daniel J. Watts, current star of Broadway's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, for his turn as Sammy Davis, Jr. in Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole at the Geffen Playhouse. Also nominated is two-time Tony-nommed director Michael Arden (Once on This Island) for helming A Christmas Carol at the Geffen.



Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' new Broadway play Linda Vista earned five nominations for its staging at Center Theatre Group. The production's nominees include playwright Letts and actress Cora Vander Broek, who is currently reprising her performance as Jules on the Great White Way.



Also honored with Ovation noms is Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's off-Broadway-bound play Dana H., which received seven Ovation nominations for its production at Center Theatre Group, including nods for playwright Hnath and actress Deidre O'Connell, who will lead the upcoming New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre.



For a full list of Ovation Award nominations, click here.