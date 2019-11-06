Sponsored
Ashley Park & original cast members from Broadway's "Newsies"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

See the Stars of Newsies, Aida, The Lion King & More Celebrate 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway

Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 6, 2019

A talent-packed lineup of stars performed in Disney on Broadway's Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert on November 4. The one-night event, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to the Tony-nominated Disney musical Aladdin. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Dear Evan Hansen vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, three-time Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott and more were among the talents that took the stage. Take a look at the fun photos from the big night, and get yourself to Broadway to enjoy Disney's current hit shows: Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King.

