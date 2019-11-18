Broadway Grosses: Tina Is Simply the Best; New Bio-Show Packs Houses in Highest-Grossing Week

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical arrived on Broadway to cheering crowds at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 and opened on November 7 to loads of positive reception; now the new musical has even more reason to celebrate. The exciting tuner posted its strongest numbers yet this past week, taking in a gross of $1,497,521.00, up from the prior week's box office of $1,332,425.00, and filling the Broadway house to 100.65% capacity, a rise from the prior week's attendance of 100.30%. Audiences will no doubt be checking out the new musical about the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll for years to come, but now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the delightful new bio-musical for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 17.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,765,850.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,155,181.50)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,824,941.30)
4. The Lion King ($1,655,921.00)
5. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical ($1,497,521.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Oklahoma! ($379,069.10)
4. Slava's Snowshow ($279,547.00)
3. A Christmas Carol ($257,525.00)
2. The Lightning Thief ($255,063.58)
1. The Height of the Storm ($251,375.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.45%)
2. Hamilton (101.32%)
3. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (100.65%)
4. Moulin Rouge! (100.46%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.25%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Derren Brown: Secret (66.79%)*
4. The Sound Inside (66.79%)
3. A Christmas Carol (61.82%)
2. The Great Society (59.66%)
1. The Lightning Thief (47.04%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances