Krystina Alabado, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell & Erika Henningsen in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls Retains Fetch Factor at the Box Office

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 11, 2019

The kids might be back in school, but Mean Girls is still a hot ticket with Broadway audiences. The cheered musical comedy based on Tina Fey's hit film is having a strong fall, most especially this past week, taking in a gross of $974,091.95, up from last week's box office of $768,890.35. Mean Girls filled the August Wilson Theatre to 96.34% capacity, a substantial increase from the prior week's attendance of 86.49%. Audiences can't enough of Mean Girls, so make plans now to experience this fan-favorite hit for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 10.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,088,806.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,218,313.50)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,926,476.26)
4. The Lion King ($1,921,309.00)
5. Wicked ($1,612,019.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Great Society ($375,184.00)
4. The Lightning Thief ($336,181.00)
3. Linda Vista ($308,367.86)
2. The Height of the Storm ($292,977.00)
1. A Christmas Carol ($106,450.00)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (102.12%)
2. Hamilton (101.59%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.47%)
4. Hadestown (101.42%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Sound Inside (73.15%)
4. Derren Brown: Secret (70.56%)**
3. A Christmas Carol (64.90%)*
2. The Great Society (58.35%)
1. The Lightning Thief  (58.00%)

Source: The Broadway League

*Number based on three preview performances
**Number based on seven performances

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
