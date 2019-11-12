Casting Announced for Australian Debut of Broadway-Bound Six

Complete casting is here for the upcoming Australian premiere of the new musical Six. The previously announced production will play the legendary Sydney Opera House for a limited engagement from January 4 through March 5, 2020.



The cast will include Courtney Monsma as Katherine Howard, Loren Hunter as Jane Seymour, Kiana Daniele as Anna of Cleves, Vidya Makan as Catherine Parr, Kala Gare as Anne Boleyn and Chloé Zuel as Catherine of Aragon.



Originated in London, the hit musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.



Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.



As previously announced, Six will begin Broadway previews on February 13, 2020 and open on March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. That production will star Samantha Pauly, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet and Adrianna Hicks.