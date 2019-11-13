Idina Menzel & Lea Michele Join NBC Holiday Special Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Tony winner Idina Menzel and Emmy nominee Lea Michele will get into the holiday spirit next month, offering up performances as part of the annual TV event Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The program will air on NBC on December 4 at 8:00pm ET.



Menzel and Michele will lend their voices to a number of holiday-themed tunes on the special, which will also feature the lighting of the iconic Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.



Other stars set to perform include Broadway's Skylar Astin and Alex Newell (of the upcoming series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Tony winner John Legend, the band Chicago, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, NE-YO, Gwen Stefani and Straight No Chaser, with additional appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes.



Current Waitress player Al Roker and his fellow NBC Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin will host the special.