Wicked Alum Willemijn Verkaik to Star as Jenna in Netherlands Tour of Waitress

Netherlands audiences are in for a powerhouse treat. Strong-voiced star Willemijn Verkaik has been cast as Jenna in the upcoming international tour of Waitress, set to visit the Netherlands' largest theaters beginning in September 2020.



"I saw Waitress a couple of years ago on Broadway," shared Verkaik. "I was immediately impressed by the musical and the amazing music written by Sara Bareilles for which she received a Grammy Award nomination, which was well deserved. The role of Jenna is a role that challenges me, especially vocally. I am looking forward to introducing the Netherlands to this beautiful musical that has all the right ingredients."



Verkaik's credits include a Broadway-debut turn as Elphaba in Wicked and a performance as Donna in the Stuttgart, Germany production of Mamma Mia! She also voiced the role of Elsa in the German and Dutch versions of the Disney animated film Frozen.



The Broadway production of Waitress, currently headlined by Jordin Sparks as Jenna, will conclude its almost-four-year run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020; Katharine McPhee will close out the run as Jenna.



Get a first look at Verkaik singing "What Baking Can Do" below.



