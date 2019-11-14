Sponsored
Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza, Gets Third Extension Off-Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 14, 2019
Raúl Esparza in "Seared"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

MCC Theater is serving up a third extension to Theresa Rebeck's acclaimed new play Seared. Originally scheduled to play a limited run through November 10 and later extended through December 1 and December 15, the production will now conclude its off-Broadway engagement on December 22.

Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason and W. Tré Davis head the cast of the fresh comedy, which centers on the hot-headed chef Harry (Esparza); when he scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to re-create his masterpiece for the masses.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs the production, which began previews on October 3 and officially opened on October 28 at the Susan and Robert Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space.

