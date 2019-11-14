Odds & Ends: Criminal Justice Reform Panel to Be Held in Conjunction with The Wrong Man & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Criminal Justice Reform Panel to Be Held in Conjunction with The Wrong Man

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced an upcoming panel on criminal justice that will be held following the matinée performance of The Wrong Man on November 16. Kareem Crayton, JD PhD will moderate the panel, which will feature Elizabeth Felber, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Cirara Renee and Jonathan Terry. The Wrong Man, which follows Duran (played by three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry), a man accused of a murder he says he didn't commit, was recently extended through November 24 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.



Judy Gold's 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother to Return Off-Broadway

Primary Stages has announced a two-week return run of the autobiographical solo comedy 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother starring two-time Emmy winner Judy Gold. Karen Kohlhaas, director of the original 2006 off-Broadway production, will repeat her work for the remount, set to run from November 29 through December 15 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Written by Gold and Kate Moira Ryan, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother weaves actual interviews with Jewish mothers across the United States together with memories from Gold's childhood and her own experiences as a Jewish mother. The play is being presented as part of a series of upcoming special events at Primary Stages; for a look at the full lineup, click here.



The Lehman Trilogy Novel to Receive First U.S. Printing in Conjunction with Play's Broadway Premiere

Stefano Massini's 2016 novel adaptation of his acclaimed stage play The Lehman Trilogy will be published by HarperCollins in the summer of 2020. The upcoming publication, which will mark the book's first printing in the U.S., will arrive on bookshelves just following the play's Broadway debut. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Broadway premiere of The Lehman Trilogy will begin previews on March 7, 2020 and officially open on March 20 at the Nederlander Theatre.