Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Announces the Birth of Her Daughter

Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks is now a mom! The stage-and-screen star gave birth to a daughter on November 16.



Brooks wrote on Instagram, "11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She's perfect."



Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination and a Theatre World Award for her fiery turn as Sofia in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. This past summer, she appeared as Beatrice in Shakespeare in the Park's production of Much Ado About Nothing. Brooks is a Screen Actors Guild Award winner for her ensemble work as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange Is the New Black. She is also an executive producer on the Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.



Many congrats to Brooks on the new addition!