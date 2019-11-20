Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Ain't Too Proud & More Earn Grammy Nominations

Nominations were announced on November 20 for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Four Broadway musicals and one Broadway play are in the running in the category of Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:
- Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations—Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (original Broadway cast)
- Hadestown—Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (original Broadway cast)
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical—Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, producers (original Broadway cast)
- The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
- Oklahoma!—Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa and Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger and Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway cast)
Additional nominees of note to Broadway fans include Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, Mary Poppins Returns), Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles (Best American Roots Performance, "Saint Honesty") and Barbra Streisand (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Walls).
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020; a host will be announced at a later date.
For a full list of Grammy nominations, click here.