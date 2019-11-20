Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Ain't Too Proud & More Earn Grammy Nominations

Nominations were announced on November 20 for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Four Broadway musicals and one Broadway play are in the running in the category of Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:

Additional nominees of note to Broadway fans include Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, Mary Poppins Returns), Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles (Best American Roots Performance, "Saint Honesty") and Barbra Streisand (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Walls).



The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020; a host will be announced at a later date.



For a full list of Grammy nominations, click here.