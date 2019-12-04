Dan Stevens to Lead Martin McDonagh's Hangmen on Broadway; Tracie Bennett & More Will Co-Star

Dan Stevens is headed back to the Great White Way. The star of stage and screen will take on the lead role of the brooding Mooney in the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh's Olivier-winning comedy Hangmen. The previously announced production, directed by Matthew Dunster, will begin previews on February 28, 2020 and officially open on March 19 at the Golden Theatre.

"I love this play and I love this role," Stevens told Broadway.com. "I couldn't be more excited to be returning to Broadway with Martin, Matthew and this brilliant cast."

Stevens made his Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress; he has also been seen on stage in West End productions of The Vortex and Arcadia. He won fans for his screen work on Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast and Legion; next year, he will appear in a new film adaptation of Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit.

Tracie Bennett

(Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Rounding out the Hangmen cast will be Tony nominee and two-time Olivier winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) as Alice, Olivier nominee Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Harry, Olivier nominee John Hodgkinson (The Ferryman) as Pierrepoint, Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill and John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur.

Hangmen takes place in England on the day when hanging has been abolished; in a small pub sits Harry (Addy), who is infamously known as the second-best hangman in England. Among the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news are his old assistant Syd (Bremner) and the peculiar Mooney (Stevens), who lurk with very different motives.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Ian Dickinson.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.