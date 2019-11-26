Odds & Ends: Tina Turner Turns 80; Three Casts of Tina Offer Up a Video Birthday Wish & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Three Casts of Tina Wish a Happy 80th Birthday to Tina Turner

Today is a big day for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Tina Turner celebrates her 80th birthday, and a whole slew of stars are helping to celebrate. In commemoration of Turner's milestone birthday, the casts of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical from Broadway, London's West End and Hamburg, Germany lent their voices to a slew of warm wishes for the star whose life is the basis for their smash hit. Other performers who joined in include Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Ringo Starr and Bryan Adams. Watch the lovely tribute below and then make plans to experience Tina for yourself.





Adam Chanler-Berat & More to Star in How to Load a Musket Off-Broadway

A talented group of stars have been selected to headline How to Load a Musket, a new play by Talene Monahon set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters next year. Jaki Bradley will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on January 11, 2020 and officially open on January 16. The cast will include Adam Chanler-Berat, Ryan Spahn, Richard Topol, Carolyn Braver, David J. Cork, Andy Taylor, Lucy Taylor and Nicole Villamil. How to Load a Musket explores the unique and all-consuming hobby of people who reeanact the Civil War. Zoe Sarnak, of the Broadway-bound Empire Records musical, will pen original songs for the work. The production will play a limited engagement through January 26, 2020.



Casting Complete for New West End Comedy Upstart Crow

Full casting is here for Upstart Crow, a stage adaptation of the BBC sitcom set to arrive in London's West End next year. The previously announced world premiere comedy will begin previews on February 7, 2020 and officially open on February 18 at the Gielgud Theatre. Newly announced stars include Helen Monks as Susanna, Rob Rouse as Bottom, Steve Speirs as Burbage and Mark Heap (who plays Robert Greene on the TV series) as Dr. John Hall. They join the previosly announced David Mitchelll and Gemma Whelan reprising their screen turns as Will Shakepeare and Kate, respectively.



Spring Awakening Originals to Perform at NY Stage & Film Gala

A starry lineup of performers and presenters have been announced to toast honorees Tom Hulce and Diana DiMenna at New York Stage and Film's upcoming annual gala. The previously announced event, directed by Sammi Cannold, will be held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 8. Performances will include a number from Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr., original stars of Spring Awakening (which was produced by Hulce), along with songs from Brittain Ashford, Cosmo Castaldi, Daya Curley, Sofia Dobrushin, Marcy Harriell, Van Hughes, Taylor Symone Jackson, Rashidra Scott, Ana Villafañe and Candice Marie Woods. The event will also include remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer and Heidi Schreck.



Ain't Too Proud to Open NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Special

Get ready! The Tony-nominated musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations has finalized details of its performance for Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special. The previously announced television event will begin at 9:00am ET on NBC. Ain't Too Proud will kick off with the TV program with a medley of "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and "I Can't Get Next To You." The hit musical, which plays Broadway's Imperial Theatre, is headlined by Tony nominees Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, with James Harkness as Paul Williams and former Broadway.com vloggers Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks and Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin. Tune in on Thursday and make plans to see Ain't Too Proud on Broadway soon!