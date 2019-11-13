Tina, Hadestown, Beetlejuice & Ain't Too Proud to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Set your alarm and get ready to dance along in your PJs! Macy's has just announced the lineup of Broadway shows slated to perform at the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, beginning at 9:00am on November 28. The parade will be broadcast nationally on NBC.



Broadway musicals scheduled to perform live include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations. The parade will also feature a performance from the Radio City Rockettes.



As previously announced, other performers will include Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Tony winner Idina Menzel and Emmy nominee Lea Michele, along with Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Debbie Gibson, Chris Janson, the band Chicago, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL Legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, former NASA Astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin its procession at 77th Street and Central Park West, heading to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and then marching down 6th Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.



Gear up for this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a look back at last year's standout number from The Prom.



