My Name Is Lucy Barton, Starring Laura Linney, Moves Up First-Preview Date on Broadway

Audiences will have a chance to see Laura Linney in the new solo drama My Name Is Lucy Barton earlier than planned. The upcoming Broadway play, originally announced to begin previews on January 6, 2020, will now start performances on January 4 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night remains January 15.



Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Pulitzer winner Elizabeth Strout and adapted by Rona Munro, My Name Is Lucy Barton follows the title character, who, unsteady after an operation, awakens to find her mother sitting at the foot of her bed. She hasn't seen her in years, and her visit brings Lucy back to her desperate rural childhood and her escape to New York. As she begins to find herself as a writer, she is still gripped by the urgent complexities of family life.



Director Richard Eyre leads the creative team, which also includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Peter Mumford, sound designer John Leonard and projection designer Luke Halls.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.