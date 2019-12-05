Odds & Ends: Danielle Brooks Among Actors' Equity Foundation Award Winners & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Danielle Brooks Among Actors' Equity Foundation Award Winners

Actors' Equity Foundation has named three stage stars as recipients of special awards for their performances in the past year. Tony nominee Danielle Brooks and stage vet John Keating have been selected to receive the 2019 Joe A. Callaway Awards for their turns in Shakespeare in the Park's Much Ado About Nothing and Irish Rep's O'Casey Cycle, respectively, while Tony nominee Jonathan Hadary is the winner of the annual St. Clair Bayfield Award for his performance in Shakespeare in the Park's Coriolanus. All three actors will be presented with their awards during a ceremony at Equity's offices on January 13, 2020.

Drama Desk Awards Sets Date for 65th Annual Ceremony

Get ready to cheer on your favorite shows and stars! The Drama Desk Awards has set a ceremony date of May 31, 2020 at New York City's Town Hall; nominations will be announced on April 21. The annual Drama Desk Awards honor the best in New York theater on, off- and off-off-Broadway. Last year's top winners included The Prom, The Ferryman, the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof and The Waverly Gallery.

Laura Michelle Kelly & Max von Essen to Sing the Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein at Carnegie Hall

Veteran stage stars and former Broadway.com vloggers Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen will take the stage together for the New York Pops' upcoming concert Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein. The event, set to take place at Carnegie Hall on January 24 at 8:00pm, will feature numbers from all 11 of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic collaborations, including "People Will Say We're in Love" from Oklahoma!, "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel, "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "I Have Dreamed" from The King and I and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music. Kelly is an Olivier winner for her title turn in Mary Poppins; von Essen was Tony-nominated for his standout performance in An American in Paris. Judith Clurman will direct the Carnegie Hall concert, which will be music-directed and conducted by Steven Reineke.

Chris Dwan & Will Van Dyke's Band Stereo Dawn Schedules Winter Concert

New York-based artists Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke have announced an upcoming one-night concert event in New York City. The pair of stars will perform their music at Rockwood Music Hall on December 16 at 7:00pm. The performance will feature music from Dwan and Van Dyke's debut album "Off the Ground" as well as new unreleased music. Among the duo's many credits is the current off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, on which Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor/orchestrator and Dwan understudies the role of Seymour.

P.S. Watch Alanis Morissette sing with subwaygoers in advance of Jagged Little Pill's opening night.