Barry Manilow's Harmony Pushed Back to 2021 at Museum of Jewish Heritage

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced a one-year postponement to the previously announced New York-premiere staging of Barry Manilow's musical Harmony. Originally scheduled to begin its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on February 11, 2020, the production will now start up on February 9, 2021.

Warren Carlyle

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A press representative for the production attributed the delay to a recent bout of appendicitis that affected director/choreographer Warren Carlyle; the Tony winner and upcoming Music Man choreographer has since been successfully treated but his illness delayed the production process, resulting in Harmony being moved back.

"Barry and Bruce have created an extraordinary show and I am so thankful that the team has been able to adjust their schedules for the new dates," said Carlyle. "I wish it could be sooner, but this is a timeless and remarkable story that I promise will be worth the wait."

With music by Manilow and a book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.