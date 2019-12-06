Is This a Room to Play Winter Encore Engagement at Vineyard Theatre

Becca Blackwell & Emily C. Davis in "Is This a Room" (Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced a return run of Is This a Room, a new drama written and directed by Tina Satter. The remount will run from December 20, 2019 through January 19, 2020; the Vineyard's recent staging of the play concluded its extended run on November 24.

The return engagement will feature original Vineyard cast members Emily C. Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor. They'll be joined by Frank Boyd as Agent Garrick.

Set on June 3, 2017, the play follows a 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner, who is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. She remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence.

Is This a Room features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, music/sound design by Sanae Yamada and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.