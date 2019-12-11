Little Shop of Horrors, with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard & Christian Borle, to Receive Cast Album

Don't feed the plants, but do listen to this album! Ghostlight Records has announced an original cast recording of the new off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. The album will be released digitally on December 20, 2019 with a physical CD to be released on a date to be announced.

Featuring the classic score of Alan Menken (music) and Howard Ashman (lyrics), the new Little Shop stars Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, with Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright and Teddy Yudain.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour (Groff), his co-worker crush Audrey (Blanchard), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend (Borle) and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.

Michael Mayer directs the new production, which features music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by Julian Crouch, lighting design by Bradley King, costume design by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz and puppet design by Nicholas Mahon.