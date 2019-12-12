Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald to Be Honored with Special Artios Award & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Audra McDonald to Be Honored with Special Artios Award

Six-time Tony-winning actress Audra McDonald will be toasted with a special honor at the 35th Annual Artios Awards ceremony next year. McDonald will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. Also announced to receive a special Artios Award is Oscar-winning star Geena Davis, who will be given the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. The Artios Awards ceremony will take place on January 30, 2020.

Susan Blackwell to Hold Creativity Workshop with Special Guests Freestyle Love Supreme

Broadway.com contributor Susan Blackwell and her Spark File comrade Laura Camien have announced a creativity workshop to be held on January 4 and 5, 2020. The two-day event will culminate in a live recording of their popular podcast The Spark File. Special guests for the workshop will include Anthony Veneziale (aka Two-Touch) and Chris Sullivan (aka Shockwave) of Broadway's cheered improv/hip-hop show Freestyle Love Supreme. The workshop is for seasoned creative professionals, as well as those who simply aspire to bring more creativity into their life and work. For more information and to register, click here.

Actors Fund to Honor Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker & More at Annual Gala

In concurrence with their co-starring Broadway turn in Plaza Suite, real-life married stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will be toasted by the Actors Fund at the nonprofit's annual gala this coming spring. The event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 6, 2020 at 6:00pm. Joining Broderick and Parker among the honorees will be actor and Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, producer Steve Tisch and AFL-CIO president Richard L. Trumka. For more information about the 2020 Actors Fund gala, click here.

Notre Dame de Paris to Make New York Debut at Lincoln Center

After receiving international attention in 23 countries worldwide, the musical spectacular Notre Dame de Paris will make its New York premiere next fall at Lincoln Center. The production will play seven performances from September 9-13 at the David H. Koch Theater. A unique adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, Notre Dame de Paris features music by Richard Cocciante, lyrics by Luc Plamondon, direction by Gilles Maheu and choreography by Martino Müller. The 30-member cast will be announced at a later date. Notre Dame de Paris originally debuted at Paris' Palais des Congrès in 1998.