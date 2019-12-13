Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel for New Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 13, 2019
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present a new episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.

Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment will air on PIX11 in New York on December 15 at 6:00pm.

The new episode will feature:

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
  2. Who Will Be the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  4. See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'
  5. We Partied With the In the Heights Cast and Learned New Details About the Upcoming Movie
Back to Top
Newsletters