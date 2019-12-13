PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel for New Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present a new episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment will air on PIX11 in New York on December 15 at 6:00pm.



The new episode will feature:

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.