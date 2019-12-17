Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa & Jessica Vosk to Share the Role of Narrator in 50th Anniversary Joseph Concert

Powerhouse stage stars Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa and Jessica Vosk have been selected to team up in the role of the Narrator in Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming one-night presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Michael Arden is at the helm of the previously announced concert, which will star Noah Galvin as Joseph, scheduled to take place at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 17, 2020 at 8:00pm.

Newell, who made his Broadway debut in Once on This Island, appeared in Manhattan Concert Productions' 2018 concert production of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Espinosa is known for her stage turns in Wicked, Falsettos, Brooklyn and Lempicka. Vosk, also a veteran of Wicked, recently concluded a turn in the world premiere musical Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the 1970 amateur stage productions that gave Joseph its first life, the concert will feature a chorus of more than 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Told entirely through song with the help of a Narrator (played by Newell, Espinosa and Vosk), the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph (Galvin), and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."

Additional casting for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced at a later date.