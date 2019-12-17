Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson & Andy Grotelueschen Join Assassins Revival at Classic Stage

Three New York stage regulars have been added to the cast of Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, will run from April through May 2020.

New to the cast are Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal, Amélie) as John Hinckley Jr., Tavi Gevinson (The Crucible, This Is Our Youth) as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Into the Woods) as Samuel Byck.

They join the previously announced Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz and Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara.

Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.