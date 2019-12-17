Sponsored
Jonathan Groff & Lea Michele
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff Sing a Spirited 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' on The Tonight Show

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 17, 2019

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff won the hearts of theater fans more than a decade ago when they played Wendla and Melchior in the dark Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening. Years later, still besties, the pair recently took to the recording studio to preserve a holiday duet for Michele's new album "Christmas in the City." To show off their performance, the fan-favorite stars appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to sing the tune, a new take on Walter Kent and Kim Gannon's classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Watch Michele and Groff sing out below, then download Michele's album—and see Groff on stage in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors!

