Odds & Ends: Storm Lever to Star as Wendy in Peter Pan-Themed Musical Fly at La Jolla Playhouse & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Storm Lever to Star as Wendy in Peter Pan-Themed Musical Fly at La Jolla Playhouse

Storm Lever, a standout star of Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, has been cast as Wendy in the upcoming Peter Pan-inspired musical Fly. Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) will co-star as Peter in the previously announced production, directed by Tony-winning producer Jeffrey Seller, set to run from February 18 through March 29, 2020 at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse. Andy Blankenbuehler, Tony-winning choreographer of Hamilton and In the Heights, and his longtime associate, Stephanie Klemons, have been selected as co-choreographers. Based on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, Fly features a book by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph, music by In the Heights Tony winner Bill Sherman and lyrics by Joseph and Kirsten Childs. The musical centers on Wendy's life, which is about to change forever when she meets a boy named Peter, a pirate named Hook and a beguiling, beautiful Crocodile, who's much more than meets the eye. Casting for Fly will be announced at a later date.

Camille A. Brown to Direct Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage

Camille A. Brown, the Tony-nominated choreographer known for Choir Boy and Once on This Island, has signed on as director/choreographer of Barrington Stage's upcoming production of Ain't Misbehavin'. The new staging of the Tony-winning 1978 revue will play the Pittsfield, MA theater from August 13 through September 6, 2020. A sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' follows the inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller's rise to international fame during the Harlem Renaissance. Casting for the Barrington Stage production is forthcoming.

Come From Away Creators to Reunite Cast of Their First Musical for Benefit Concert

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Tony-nominated creators of Broadway's Come From Away, have announced a one-night benefit performance of their first musical, My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding. The concert will appear at Toronto's Royal Alexandria Theatre on January 21 at 8:00pm. Net proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto. My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding follows Claire, whose new job gives her the opportunity to discover her sexuality, rediscover her faith and find the strength to come out to her teenage son, her ex-husband and her homophobic mother.

P.S. Check out Eden Espinosa singing Khiyon Hursey's Higher as part of the new series Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs.

P.P.S. With snow beginning to fall, get familiar with the musicology behind Irving Berlin's classic tune "White Christmas."