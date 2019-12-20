Sponsored
Andrew Barth Feldman & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform 'You Will Be Found' on Tamron Hall

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 20, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen is celebrating another first. The stars of the Tony-winning Best Musical took to Tamron Hall on December 20 to sing out, marking the inaugural performance from a Broadway musical on the new talk show. Former Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman and his fellow cast members sang the moving act-one closer "You Will Be Found" from the Tony-winning score of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Take a look at the mega-talented company of players performing below and then make plans to experience Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
