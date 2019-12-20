Andrew Barth Feldman & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform 'You Will Be Found' on Tamron Hall

Dear Evan Hansen is celebrating another first. The stars of the Tony-winning Best Musical took to Tamron Hall on December 20 to sing out, marking the inaugural performance from a Broadway musical on the new talk show. Former Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman and his fellow cast members sang the moving act-one closer "You Will Be Found" from the Tony-winning score of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Take a look at the mega-talented company of players performing below and then make plans to experience Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!