Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson Offers Up Soul-Stirring Vocals as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for Biopic Respect

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 20, 2019

We can't imagine better casting than Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. The Cats standout and Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star who made a powerhouse Broadway debut in The Color Purple is headed back to the big screen next year as the Queen of Soul in the new biopic Respect. In a just-released first teaser trailer, Hudson lends her gorgeous voice to the title tune of the the film, which will also star Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Hailey Kilgore, Tituss Burgess and Saycon Sengbloh. Take a look at Hudson in the fiery first look below, and check out Respect when it arrives in cinemas.

Jennifer Hudson
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alex Brightman Is the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year! Here’s Why We’re Saying His Name Three Times
  2. Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels
  3. Daniel Fish, Director of Unconventional Tony-Winning Oklahoma!, Selects The Most Happy Fella as His Next Project
  4. Watch the Stars of Ain't Too Proud Perform 'My Girl' on the Subway
  5. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Anointed Arendelle Royalty While Checking Out Disney's Frozen Tour

Star Files

Jennifer Hudson
Back to Top
Newsletters