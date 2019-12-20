Jennifer Hudson Offers Up Soul-Stirring Vocals as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for Biopic Respect

We can't imagine better casting than Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. The Cats standout and Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star who made a powerhouse Broadway debut in The Color Purple is headed back to the big screen next year as the Queen of Soul in the new biopic Respect. In a just-released first teaser trailer, Hudson lends her gorgeous voice to the title tune of the the film, which will also star Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Hailey Kilgore, Tituss Burgess and Saycon Sengbloh. Take a look at Hudson in the fiery first look below, and check out Respect when it arrives in cinemas.