The Office! A Musical Parody Reverts to Open Run Following Closing Announcement

On the heels of a recent closing notice, producers of the new comedy The Office! A Musical Parody have announced that the show will continue playing the Orbach Theater at The Theater Center as an open run. The musical based on the Emmy-winning series began its off-Broadway engagement on September 20, 2018.

"We are thrilled that the New York branch of Dunder Mifflin will remain open in 2020," said the show's co-creator Tobly McSmith. "Big thanks to the fans that kept The Office! going—you all deserve Dundies. We can't wait for another year of celebrating and lampooning our favorite TV show. As Michael Scott would maybe say, 'The show must Grey Poupon!'"

Written by Tobly and Bob McSmith, The Office! A Musical Parody highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.

The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!" and "Did I Stutter?"

The current cast features Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce and Patrick Swailes Caldwell.

The Office! A Musical Parody is directed and choreographed by Donald Garverick, with music direction by Tegan Miller, scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, lighting design by Alex Stevens, costume design by Dustin Cross and sound design by Matthew Fischer.