Michelle Williams and Tony-Winning Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged and Expecting

There’s a new Broadway baby on the way! Oscar and Tony nominee Michelle Williams is engaged to Thomas Kail, who is perhaps best known as the Tony-winning director of Hamilton, according to People. The couple, who worked together on Fosse/Verdon, is expecting their first child together.

Kail directed Williams in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, for which she won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Broadway legend Gwen Verdon. The show, which focused on professional and romantic partnership of Bob Fosse and Verdon, earned a whopping 17 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Limited Series and one for director Kail.

Williams has garnered four Oscar nominations for the films Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea. She made her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2014 and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for her performance in the drama Blackbird.

Stage stalwart Kail won a 2016 Tony Award for directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash musical Hamilton. He also directed Miranda’s Tony-winning In the Heights. Kail's other Broadway credits include helming two sports-related shows: Lombardi and Magic/Bird. He is currently represented on the Great White Way with Freestyle Love Supreme, which he co-created, co-produced and directed. He won an Emmy Award for his direction of Grease: Live in 2016.

Williams has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late Heath Ledger. According to People, it was Matilda who played matchmaker between her mother and Kail.