Play It Cool, Boy: Film Jet Russ Tamblyn Visits West Side Story to Meet New Broadway Cast

Russ Tamblyn, remembered for his iconic portrayal of Riff in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story, visited the Broadway Theatre on December 23 to meet the Jets of Ivo van Hove’s new revival of the beloved musical. Tamblyn posed for photos with the current Broadway cast and shared a moment with Ben Cook, who plays the revival's Riff—the knife-wielding, hot-tempered leading Jet who is the best friend to main character Tony, played in the new musical by Isaac Powell. See a trailer for the revival below, which recently pushed back its opening night to February 20.