Tony-Winning Musical Dear Evan Hansen to Close on Broadway

The Tony-winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen will play its final performance at the Music Box Theatre on September 18. The showbegan previews on November 14, 2016 and officially opened on December 4. It reopened on December 11 following the Broadway shudown. At the time of its closing, Dear Evan Hansen will have played 21 previews and 1,678 regular performances.

Featuring a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows the conflicted title character, a high-schooler who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life.

Dear Evan Hansen features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Danny Mefford and music direction by Ben Cohn, with scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Peter Nigrini and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

"From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many),” said producer Stacey Mindich. “One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave. I feel grateful to have been part of bringing Pasek, Paul, Levenson and Greif’s original musical to life—which has captured the hearts of so many, impacted millions of audience members across the globe, and literally changed lives with its with its breathtaking score and its vital and universal message.”

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen features Zachary Noah Piser as Evan, Talia Simone Robinson as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Conor Murphy, Manoel Felciano as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck. The cast also includes Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Stephen Christopher Anthony, who plays the lead role on the North American tour, will join the Broadway cast as Evan Hansen beginning August 9. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony beginning on September 6.

As previously announced, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo joins the company as Jared Kleinman on July 19 along with returning cast members Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy, Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

Dear Evan Hansen won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show was adapted into a novel and launched a national tour and a West End production, as well as productions in Toronto and London and a film, starring Tony winner Ben Platt.