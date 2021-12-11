Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher, Resumes Broadway Performances

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony-winning musical that had a big screen adaptation this year, resumes performances at the Music Box Theatre on December 11 for the first time since the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020.

The musical sees the return of the cast that was appearing on stage at the time of the shudown. Jordan Fisher leads the company as Evan Hansen with Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Conor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Bexk and Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate. The cast is completed by Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Michael Greif. It opened on Broadway in December 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A national touring production is currently playing across the country.