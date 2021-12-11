 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher, Resumes Broadway Performances

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 11, 2021
Jordan Fisher, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll and Gabrielle Carrubba in "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony-winning musical that had a big screen adaptation this year, resumes performances at the Music Box Theatre on December 11 for the first time since the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020.

The musical sees the return of the cast that was appearing on stage at the time of the shudown. Jordan Fisher leads the company as Evan Hansen with Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Conor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Bexk and Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate. The cast is completed by Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Michael Greif. It opened on Broadway in December 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A national touring production is currently playing across the country. 

View Comments

Related Shows

Dear Evan Hansen

from $79.00

Star Files

Gabrielle Carrubba

Jordan Fisher

Jared Goldsmith

Ivan Hernandez

David Jeffery

Phoebe Koyabe

Christiane Noll

Jessica Phillips

Zachary Noah Piser
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Tapped to Play Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic
  3. Exclusive! Watch Waitress Stars Joshua Henry & Ciara Renée Sing 'You Matter to Me'
Back to Top