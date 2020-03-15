Sponsored
Old Vic's Beckett Double Bill, Starring Alan Cumming & Daniel Radcliffe, Closes Early Due to COVID-19

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2020

Citing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, London's Old Vic Theatre has canceled the last two weeks of its starry Samuel Beckett double bill, Artistic Director Matthew Warchus announced today. The repertory stagings of Endgame and Rough for Theatre II, starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, were scheduled to play through March 28.

The Old Vic production is the first West End show to close up shop due to the international pandemic. On March 13, American stars Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel announced that they were exiting the West End staging of Waitress ahead of schedule to return home to the States.

This news of the Old Vic cancellation follows a shutdown of Broadway theaters that was put in place on March 12 as Governor Andrew Cuomo enacted a restriction prohibiting gatherings of 500 or more people due to COVID-19. Many off-Broadway productions followed suit.

Future Old Vic productions, including 4000 Miles starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet, are slated to go on as planned.

