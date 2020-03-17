Here, Kitty Kitty! The Time to Stream the Movie Version of Cats Is Now

Stuck at home and feeling rather Jellicle? You're in luck! The notorious film adaptation of the musical Cats is now available digitally. Isn't it time for your housemates to learn about all of the felines from Munkustrap to Bombalurina? We thought so.

The film, which (of course!) is based on the 1982 Tony-winning Best Musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, got a critical drubbing when it came out in December 2019, and yet the flick does have its devotees. Now you can judge for yourself! Based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 poem "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the show follows a tribe of felines assembling to decide which among them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer.

The film, written by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (who also directed), boasts a cast that includes Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Idris Elba as Macavity, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Mette Towley as Cassandra, Ray Winstone as Growltiger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, Naoimh Hudson as Rumpleteazer, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurent Bourgeois as Socrates, Robert Fairchild as Munkustrap and Hayward as Victoria.

Cats is currently available to stream on iTunes, Prime Video, FandangoNow, Google Play and Vudu. Gear up to watch (or rewatch) the movie with the trailer below.