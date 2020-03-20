Sponsored
More Stars Added to One-Night Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on Broadway.com

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2020

A starry lineup of A-list talent has been newly announced to take part in the eagerly anticipated return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show. The previously announced event, presented in support of The Actors Fund and co-produced by Erich Bergen, is scheduled for March 22 at 7:00pm ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

The freshly announced stars set to appear and perform include Shoshana Bean, Annette BeningAndrew BurnapBrandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Jordan FisherChristopher Jackson, Patti LuPoneAli Stroker and Leslie Uggams.

They join the previously announced BergenSebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes MitchellKelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica ParkerLauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren and James Wesley.

For six remarkable seasons, The Rosie O'Donnell Show remained the hottest thing in daytime television. From its first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, The Rosie O'Donnell Show devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history. Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, producer, outspoken fan and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

The Actors Fund’s services remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.

