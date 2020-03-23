We're Dancing Along at Home to This Music Video from the New Musical Between the Lines

New York theaters may be shut down through April 12, but that's not stopping us from getting excited about a slew of projects set to hit the stage in the coming year. One such show is Between the Lines, a new musical based on Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer's novel about an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book. The off-Broadway show has just released a music video highlighting the energetic tune "Do It for You," written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and performed by strong-voiced Be More Chill alum Morgan Siobhan Green. Give a watch for yourself below, then gear up to see Between the Lines on stage at the Tony Kiser Theatre this spring.