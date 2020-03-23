Sponsored
We're Dancing Along at Home to This Music Video from the New Musical Between the Lines

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 23, 2020
Morgan Siobhan Green

New York theaters may be shut down through April 12, but that's not stopping us from getting excited about a slew of projects set to hit the stage in the coming year. One such show is Between the Lines, a new musical based on Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer's novel about an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book. The off-Broadway show has just released a music video highlighting the energetic tune "Do It for You," written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and performed by strong-voiced Be More Chill alum Morgan Siobhan Green. Give a watch for yourself below, then gear up to see Between the Lines on stage at the Tony Kiser Theatre this spring.

