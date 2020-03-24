Patti LuPone Performs & Encourages Fans to 'Take Stock of This Time' From Her Fab Basement

Everybody rise for Broadway powerhouse Patti LuPone! As a result of the New York City shutdown due to COVID-19, the two-time Tony winner is not currently performing in Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Nevertheless, this wise talent had audiences cheering from the comfort of their homes on March 22 during the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show. As previously reported, the Broadway.com webstream raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund. But LuPone's epic appearance on the show? Priceless.

LuPone said she's been passing the time at home by playing games. "I'm playing pool and beating my husband. And then our kid beats us," she said. Another game LuPone's been playing: pinball. As seen from the two Twitter videos she posted after, LuPone has a pinball machine in her basement (and she knows how to use it).

On The Rosie O'Donnell Show, the Broadway legend also performed a cappella renditions of "A Hundred Years from Today" and "Smile." Her long-time collaborator and Tony winner Scott Wittman requested she perform "A Hundred Years from Today." "Smile" was LuPone's own selection, where she remarked, "Scottie, I'm doing it anyway!"

LuPone then offered some words of wisdom to the audience. "I'm trying to take stock of this time. Hopefully this will change a lot of things," she said. "[We need to] live, and make sure every moment in our lives, in our day, counts. I have time with my family. I have time. And usually in our business, we don't have time. We're always working. We're always moving to another place. This is time to reflect and time to pray for a better world." We'll drink to that! Watch LuPone's full appearance below and donate to The Actors Fund here.