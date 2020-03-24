Love Isn't Lying: Watch Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Sing 'Helplessly Hoping' with Their Daughters

What better use for Crosby, Stills & Nash’s three-part harmonies of peace and good times than the Lopez family?

The Academy Award- and Grammy-winning Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (who also has a Daytime Emmy and Tony Awards for writing Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, making him a rare EGOT winner) took to Twitter on March 23 to post a video of them singing “Helplessly Hoping” with their daughters, Katie and Annie. Katie is no stranger to singing with her parents, of course—she played Young Anna in Frozen (2013).

“Sending so much love out to anyone anxious, scared and feeling alone,” Anderson-Lopez wrote in her post, sharing the video in support of The Actors Fund. “‘We are for each other.’”

Watch the family’s performance below—when are we getting an entire album?!?—and if you want to help those in need in the entertainment community, donate to The Actors Fund here.