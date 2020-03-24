Watch Jagged Little Pill' Lauren Patten Offer a Fireside Rendition of Alanis Morissette’s 'Ironic'

Lauren Patten brings Jagged Little Pill audiences to their feet with her raw take on Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know." On Broadway.com's broadcast of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, the young talent offered an acoustic guitar rendition of another Morissette fan-favorite that she doesn't sing in the show. Patten was one of the many performers who appeared to help raise over $600,000 for The Actors Fund. "I'm so grateful that I could be a small part of this because The Actors Fund is truly an incredible organization," Patten said. Make your own donation to the Actors Fund here, and enjoy her amazing performance below!



