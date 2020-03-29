Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Showmance! Watch Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker Talk About Playing Three Odd Couples in Plaza Suite

Watch It
by Michael Appler • Mar 29, 2020

"We had basically come to the conclusion, without ever having said it, that we will never really work together," Sarah Jessica Parker said on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning on March 29. "Every now and then, somebody would say, 'You guys should do something together,'" Matthew Broderick, her husband and Plaza Suite co-star added. "And we'd say, 'What?'" Yet, for the first time in their married life—and not since the would-be couple appeared on stage together in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1995)—Parker and Broderick will soon be acting together in a play, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, on Broadway.

When Broadway temporarily suspended performances, the classic Simon comedy, about three pairs of couples (all played by Broderick and Parker) who check in to the same hotel suite, was in rehearsals, but now the run has been stalled indefinitely. Audiences will have to wait to see Parker and Broderick on stage together, but the legendary New York couple appeared on TV to talk about their Broadway turn, giving a tour of their yet-to-be-used Broadway set. Watch the segment below, featuring a shout-out to the couple's appearance on Broadway.com's one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
View Comments

Related Shows

Plaza Suite

from $79.00

Star Files

Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker

Articles Trending Now

  1. Feeling Anxious? You Should Be Streaming SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical
  2. Didn't See James Corden's Tony-Winning Turn in One Man, Two Guvnors? Now's Your Chance to Watch It from Home
  3. Mark Blum, Fixture of Off-Broadway & Loved Character Actor, Dies at 69
Back to Top
Newsletters