Showmance! Watch Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker Talk About Playing Three Odd Couples in Plaza Suite

"We had basically come to the conclusion, without ever having said it, that we will never really work together," Sarah Jessica Parker said on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning on March 29. "Every now and then, somebody would say, 'You guys should do something together,'" Matthew Broderick, her husband and Plaza Suite co-star added. "And we'd say, 'What?'" Yet, for the first time in their married life—and not since the would-be couple appeared on stage together in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1995)—Parker and Broderick will soon be acting together in a play, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, on Broadway.

When Broadway temporarily suspended performances, the classic Simon comedy, about three pairs of couples (all played by Broderick and Parker) who check in to the same hotel suite, was in rehearsals, but now the run has been stalled indefinitely. Audiences will have to wait to see Parker and Broderick on stage together, but the legendary New York couple appeared on TV to talk about their Broadway turn, giving a tour of their yet-to-be-used Broadway set. Watch the segment below, featuring a shout-out to the couple's appearance on Broadway.com's one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.