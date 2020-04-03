Want to Learn from the Best at Home? Judith Light, Adrienne Warren & More Join Bridge to Broadway Digital Training Platform

Add this to the list of creative ways to bring Broadway to others during this time of social distancing. Bridge to Broadway, stage alum Erik Liberman's online initiative that pairs aspiring musical-theater performers with Great White Way professionals, is scheduled to launch its latest installment on April 6. The program offers conversations and Q&A's with Broadway luminaries working both onstage and behind the scenes from the comfort of students' homes. A percentage of the proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

This roster is superbly starry. Mentors of the program include Stephanie J. Block, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, Michael Arden and many more. Among those set to lead sessions beginning on April 6 are Tony winners Judith Light, Alan Menken, Harvey Fierstein, Joe Mantello, Victoria Clark, Christopher Gattelli and Joan Lader. Tina powerhouse Adrienne Warren, West Side Story leading man Isaac Powell and Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz will also offer insight.

Directors Michael Greif and John Carrafa, master acting teachers Larry Moss and Annie Grindlay, casting directors Amy Jo Berman and Geoff Josselson, talent agent Matt Redmond, and actor, director and playwright Jessica Blank complete the latest list of professionals bringing their theater knowledge and experience to others.

Want to learn from the best while supporting a wonderful cause? Learn more here.