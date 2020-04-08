Tony Nominee Anthony Boyle on The Plot Against America and Life 'Post-Potter'

Anthony Boyle is now a vegan much to his own surprise. The Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor has hunkered down with his family in Belfast, Ireland where he has been busy watching Tiger King (which he says is "the best documentary or film" he's ever seen) and re-creating Come Dine with Me, a U.K. TV show where amateur cooks host a dinner party for each other. Although Boyle is social distancing, fans can still get a weekly dose of him on The Plot Against America, the new HBO miniseries.

"It's based on the book by Phillip Roth and tells the story of if Charles Lindbergh, who quite famously was flirting with anti-semitism and fascism, had run against Roosevelt and won the election," Boyle said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on #LiveatFive: Home Edition. "I couldn't have asked for a better role and TV show. I remember doing a read-through a week after we closed on Broadway, and it was just a moment of, 'Jesus Christ, I'm living in New York. What the hell am I doing here?' It's all surreal."

Sam Clemmett and Anthony Boyle in Cursed Child

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

While Boyle is now gaining more recognition for to The Plot Against America, he always wants to return to the stage. "Some of the best moments of my life happened on [the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child] stage. It's such a singular experience in my life. I view my life as pre- and post-Potter. Before I was a drama student and then my whole life has changed. It afforded me so much, and I owe everything to it."

It's been almost a year since Boyle said goodbye to Scorpious Malfoy, but the character will never really leave him. "My voice and posture is better now not doing it," he joked. "I don't miss the physical or emotional aspect of it. I had to cry a lot in the show, so I would just be walking down 47th and Eighth and start crying, which isn't a good look. But I really do miss it, I would love to come back. My friend dared me to dye my hair Scorpious color— but no! Not doing it."

Boyle says that all it would take to bring him back to Broadway is a phone call. "I've been reading a lot of Shakespeare and Chekhov. I would like to do Richard II and Hamlet," Boyle said. "But really, someone cast me in a play, and I'll be over there in a second. I love the culture and how the fans are so engaged, it's so different than the West End. Broadway really is the lifeblood of New York. Take me back!"

Watch Boyle talk about his favorite Cursed Child memories and more in the full episode below!