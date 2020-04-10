Will Swenson & More Assassins Co-Stars Set for CSC's Classic Conversations Series

Classic Stage Company's off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins may have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but here's a way to keep up with the talented cast from home. CSC is launching a free online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, airing live Thursdays at 6PM ET on YouTube and Facebook. This incarnation of the series will feature members of the Assassins cast as they speak (and occasionally sing) with director John Doyle, as they await the recommencement of rehearsals.

The online series begins on April 16 with a chat with three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, who plays Leon Czolgosz in the musical. Classic Conversations will continue on April 23 with Tony nominee Will Swenson, who portrays Charles Guiteau. The episode on April 30 will feature Adam Chanler-Berat, who plays John Hinckley Jr. Tavi Gevinson, who takes on the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, will join Doyle on May 7. Additional online Classic Conversation talks will be announced in the future.

The previously announced production of Assassins was scheduled to begin performances on April 2. The musical was set to feature a slew of stage stars, including Ethan Slater, Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Wesley Taylor, Andy Grotelueschen and Eddie Cooper.