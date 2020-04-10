Sponsored
Bette Midler & Sarah Silverman Join Star-Studded Passover Benefit Event

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 10, 2020
Bette Midler
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The previously announced Saturday Night Seder just got even starrier. Tony winner Bette Midler and Emmy-winning comedian Sarah Silverman have been added to the virtual Passover event, which will premiere on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and BuzzFeed's Tasty YouTube on April 11 at 8:00PM ET, raising funds for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

As previously reported, the starry Seder includes Jason Alexander, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Josh Groban, Richard Kind. Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Debra Messing, Busy Philipps, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, Rabbi David Wolpe, and more are also set for the one-night only streaming event.

This Passover Seder is being broadcast by StoryCourse, in association with Reboot, Erich Bergen, Rachel Sussman and Rebecca Halperin.

