Tony Winner Laura Benanti Takes on the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' for a Great Cause

In addition to wowing Broadway audiences and delighting fans with her Melania Trump impression on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Laura Benanti is a doer of good. Last month, she started the hashtag #SunshineSongs, encouraging students whose musicals were canceled to share videos of their performances. Now the Tony winner, who recorded her debut studio album last month, has released a new single—a cover of the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker." The song comes with a heartwarming music video, featuring footage of families and hospital workers coming together in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Benanti announced on Twitter that she will donate 100 percent of her earnings from the single to Food Corps, which connects kids to healthy food during the crisis and beyond. Watch the video below!