We've been patiently waiting for updates on an all-female production of Glengarry Glen Ross. In the latest creative method for bringing theater to audiences in this time of social distancing, the Geffen Playhouse Stayhouse released an epic excerpt performance from David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Complete with a cast of American Girl Dolls and a whole lot of cursing, this staging is not to be missed. Enjoy this snippet of Glengarry Glen Ross as you've never seen it before!