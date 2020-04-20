Sponsored
See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope & More Broadway Stars in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Trailer

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 20, 2020
Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg in "Hollywood"
(Photos: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Netflix has released the trailer for Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, and it is glamorous. Not only that: it's chock-full of star power. The new series, which takes place post-World War II as a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors try to overcome the race, gender and power barriers that plague Hollywood, includes stage favorites Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy PopeJim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello. The limited series, which is set to include seven episodes, arrives on Netflix on May 1. Feast your eyes on the lush trailer below!

Darren Criss

Patti LuPone

Jim Parsons

Jeremy Pope

Holland Taylor
