See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope & More Broadway Stars in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, and it is glamorous. Not only that: it's chock-full of star power. The new series, which takes place post-World War II as a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors try to overcome the race, gender and power barriers that plague Hollywood, includes stage favorites Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello. The limited series, which is set to include seven episodes, arrives on Netflix on May 1. Feast your eyes on the lush trailer below!