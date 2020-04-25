Watch Bernadette Peters' Emotional 'Not a Day Goes By' as You Ready for Sunday's Starry Sondheim Fest

Not a day goes by that we don't think about Bernadette Peters singing in her many Sondheim roles. From Follies to Follies to A Little Night Music to Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, the Tony winner is one of Sondheim's most brilliant interpreters. Peters, along with a jaw-dropping list of stars, will come together (virtually, of course) to toast the theater giant for his 90th birthday in a special event on Broadway.com on April 26. To get you ready for the special, check out this throwback video of Peters' glorious take on Merrily We Roll Along's "Not a Day Goes By" from Sondheim's 80th birthday celebration.