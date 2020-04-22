Sponsored
Watch Sutton Foster Take on Into the Woods Ahead of Sondheim's 90th Birthday Concert

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 22, 2020
Sutton Foster

Two-time Tony winner and The Music Man-bound star Sutton Foster is set for the previously announced Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on April 26. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the event will air at 8PM ET on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel and benefit ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Foster will offer her vocals to a number from Sondheim's extensive musical theater catalog, but our lips are sealed as to which one! While Foster will not be performing from Into the Woods on Sunday night, she was wonderful as the Baker's Wife at the Hollywood Bowl last summer. Watch her heartwarming and hilarious take on "Moments in the Woods" complete with an appearance from the always dashing Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince.

