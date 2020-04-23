Sponsored
Prep for Take Me to the World with Audra McDonald's Glorious Take on 'The Glamorous Life'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 23, 2020
Audra McDonald

Are homemade masks and Instagram-worthy banana bread feeling like the height of the glamorous life in quarantine? We've got something to take you to the next level: Audra McDonald is slated to perform in the previously announced Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which is scheduled for April 26 at 8PM ET. To emotionally prepare for what is going to be an epic night of stars singing from Stephen Sondheim's extraordinary musical theater catalog, we are looking back at some amazing performances from the past. While we can't share what McDonald will be singing on Sunday—where's the fun in that?!—you can watch her perform "The Glamorous Life" from A Little Night Music from Sondheim's 80th birthday concert with the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall a million times. Be sure to tune in on Sunday to see what the six-time Tony winner sings!

